A 43-year-old rural Juneau County resident has been missing since July 4, and family members fear she may be dead.

Leya Stewart was first reported missing on the holiday. Her mother's sister-in-law, Kathleen Engelman, said the family now is waiting for her body to be found, citing a series of events shortly before she was reported missing.

"We believe 100 percent that her body is out there," said Engelman. "We are asking everybody in Juneau County to search their land, because we believe Leya's here ... and she's just waiting to be found."

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office first reported Stewart missing on July 10. A department press release on Aug. 2 indicated she was last seen in the area of 43rd Street and 19th Avenue in the town of Lemonweir on July 4.

No one in Stewart's family has had contact with her since July 3, according to Engelman, who added that the lack of communication is "impossible" for Stewart, whom she described as an outgoing person.

Engelman said Stewart was at an associate's house with two others near Stewart's home on 43rd Street in rural Juneau County from July 1 to 3. During that time, Engelman said, Stewart called her mother, Vera Weiland, on July 2 to inform her that she was at the house.

The next day, Weiland received a text from Stewart's phone, but Engelman said the wording in the message didn't sound like Stewart.

"She doesn't call her mom, 'Mama,'" Engelman said, referring to one of the texts. "She calls her 'Mom,' or 'Ma.'"

After a series of events over the following two days, and distrustful of Stewart's associates, the mother reported Stewart missing.

On July 4, the person whose house Stewart was last reported to be in allegedly went to Weiland's house and dropped off Stewart's cigarettes and phone, two items that she would never be without, according to Engelman. The man, who dropped Stewart's shoes off at the same house the next day, told Weiland there had been an argument and he kicked her out.

"Leya would have just called her mom to come and get her with that phone or walked home," said Engelman, adding that Weiland "really knew" something was wrong when the man dropped off her shoes.

Engelman said the man later told Weiland that Stewart had left the house on her own and had not been kicked out.

Nearly 60 people from the Mauston Police Department, five county fire departments, United Methodist Church, New Lisbon Correctional Institution, The Salvation Army, Ho-Chunk Nation and members of Stewart's family and friends all helped search the swampy, forested area of 43rd Street on July 10 and 11.

"We went all the way from (Highway) 58 to the 'T' on 43rd," Engelman said, referring to the intersection with 20th Avenue. Both Weiland's and the house where she reportedly was last seen were in the searched area.

More than a week later, cadaver K-9s were deployed to the same area, but no body was discovered, according to Engelman, who added that a water search has also been conducted.

Engelman, who is on leave from the Salvation Army where she is the area's incident commander. described the relationship between Stewart and her mother as "very close" and said they never went more than 48 hours without speaking. Stewart has three children, ages 24, 18, and 12, Engelman said.

"Leya would never go that long without contacting her mom," said Engelman. "That just wouldn't happen. Leya's an extreme extrovert. She's a people person."

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office has asked that anyone with information on Stewart's whereabouts contact the dispatch center at 608-847-5649.