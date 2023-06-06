A La Valle woman was arrested during the early morning hours on Monday in Reedsburg on several charges and violations.

Lisa Larue, a 57-year-old resident of the village, was arrested by the Reedsburg Police Department on various narcotics charges and two vehicle-related violations, according to a department release. Larue was stopped at around 2 a.m. that morning.

Upon being pulled over, Larue gave a false name to the officer. She was then taken into custody and her vehicle was searched. Officers discovered drug-related items and money.

Four possession charges (cocaine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and narcotic drugs) were issued to Larue, who was also charged with obstructing an officer and operating a vehicle with a revoked license, as well as a probation hold. She also received a citation for an improper right turn.

According to court records, Larue has two prior convictions of operating while revoked, as well as misdemeanor retail theft and bail jumping convictions.