Thirteen-year-old James Yoblonski has been missing for nearly six weeks now, and his father is offering a large reward for information that leads to finding his son.

William Yoblonski, of Reedsburg, who says he last saw his son the night before he was reported missing on June 12, said his $10,000 reward is for information that brings his son home. He said that the reward money will come from mortgaging his house.

"The $10,000 reward is only if he's found," Yoblonski said. "In the last three weeks, we haven't gotten any tips or anything."

He discussed the search for his son, including police dogs discovering the makeshift campsite suspected to be James'. The primary area searched is located near Baraboo and Devil's Lake State Park on both sides of Highway 12.

James allegedly took his family's vehicle, and a ping of a family cell phone led the Sauk County Sheriff's Office to the search in the area. A search warrant filed in Sauk County court indicates the cell phone belonged to William Yoblonski.

A deputy found the family's Chrysler van abandoned on the side of Highway 12, north of Groth Road in the town of Sumpter, about 4:45 a.m. on June 12 -- just less than three hours before Yoblonski reported his son missing, according to court records, which also confirmed various belongings at the campsite as James'.

"That tells me he went in there, set that camp up, and came out the same way he went in," said Yoblonski, adding that he feels James may have been picked up by someone. "As much as they searched, they should have found some evidence of him being in there, and they found nothing."

The records indicate that the phone was tracked to have traveled from the family residence on Water Street in Reedsburg through Wisconsin Dells, back towards Reedsburg, and south towards Baraboo prior to being abandoned nearly 200 yards west of the van.

A second makeshift campsite was discovered by searching authorities, but none of the items were James's, according to his father and the Sauk County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's Office Lt. Steven Schram said the 13-year-old was attempting to live "off the grid."

"Come out from wherever you're hiding," Yoblonski said he would tell his son. "We want you home. We love you very much."

Two weeks after James was reported missing, his father set up a public search. He said he contacted a K-9 SOS search team from Sun Prairie, but claimed the Sauk County Sheriff's Office did not follow up with the team to search the area.

Drew Bulin, a detective sergeant with the Sheriff's Office, said he had no knowledge of any outside dog search squad, but confirmed the use of dogs from area law enforcement agencies. He said the department, which last issued a release regarding the case on July 7, had no updates.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of James Yoblonski is asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 355-4495 or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at (888) 847-7285.