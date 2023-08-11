A 30-year-old Dodge County resident who grew up in Mauston said she suffered nearly 15 years of physical and sexual abuse by a former area paramedic convicted of child sexual assault last month.

James S. Anderson, 52, a native of Mauston and a former member of Dells-Delton EMS and Mauston Area Ambulance, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26 after pleading no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child on July 27.

His principal victim — who asked to be identified only by her first name, Audrey — chose to speak out last month about the abuse she said she suffered for over a decade. The abuse, which occurred from January 1998 through May 2013, was "an every-night thing," according to the criminal complaint in the case filed on April 12, 2022.

"I was abused my entire life," Audrey said in an interview with the Juneau County Star-Times. "Never slept in my own bed. I was always in his bed. My mom would sleep on the couch in the living room, and that was just how my life was. I ran away from home a few times, but always had to come back."

As part of a plea agreement, Anderson could face up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision and must register as a sex offender for life. He will remain out on bond until his Sept. 27 sentencing. Anderson's attorney, Taylor Hart, had no comment on the case.

Audrey said she went to authorities in 2021 after hearing that Anderson was dressing as Santa Claus and interacting with children at Mauston, Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo-area businesses during the holidays. She said she was also worried about other rumors she'd heard about Anderson's conduct with another family member.

"It was too much for me," Audrey said. "I never thought I'd ever (come forward). I just wanted to be free of this and wanted nothing to do with him."

According to the criminal complaint:

Anderson began assaulting Audrey and forcing her to sleep in his bed when was 6, later forcing her to watch adult videos with him. He grew increasingly violent and controlling during Audrey's middle school years, forcing her to bring him to school functions.

When she was a freshman at Mauston High School, according to a petition for a restraining order Audrey filed against Anderson on May 14, 2013, Anderson found out she had a boyfriend and forced her to strip after dragging her into the house, calling her expletives and beating her. He then reportedly chased her into a stairway, threatened to kill her, and continued to beat her.

"I thought I wouldn't live," Audrey wrote in the petition.

"He really honed in while I was in high school because I started getting attention from boys," Audrey added in the interview. She said Anderson pulled her out of the MHS band during her senior year. "He couldn't control every aspect of what I was doing. It was a lot."

Along with death threats against Audrey, Anderson threatened suicide on numerous occasions, according to the complaint.

When Audrey began working at a Mauston gas station at 20, she said, Anderson would sit outside and watch her. He would get angry if male customers stayed inside the gas station for long, she said.

The store's assistant leader at the time, Deb Hogan, opened her rural Juneau County home to Audrey after seeing signs of Anderson's abuse. She moved in two weeks later. Hogan confirmed Anderson's presence outside the gas station in a letter to Juneau County Judge Paul Curran on May 21, 2013, detailing numerous instances of alleged abuse of Audrey by Anderson.

"I would see bruise handprints on her arm," said Hogan in a phone interview. "I knew she was being abused. He would sit out in his car in the parking lot and watch her work through the windows for hours at a time."

"All of us loved Audrey," said Hogan. "She's a great girl. I just kept reiterating, 'You need me, I'm there.'"

The complaint indicates that Audrey's aunt moved into the Mauston home in 2003. In the complaint, the aunt confirmed that Audrey slept in Anderson's bed but did not want to divulge that fact for fear she would be kicked out of the house and made homeless.

Audrey said she ran away from home on a few occasions during her childhood. She stayed at different friends' houses each time she escaped the abusive home but was always discovered and forced to return.

"I grew up quickly learning that it didn't matter what I did," said Audrey. "I wasn't going to escape. That's just how life was going to be for me."

'All a façade'

As an emergency medical technician, Anderson enjoyed a great deal of respect in the community, which Audrey said likely played a significant role in enabling him to continue his abuse.

"It was all a façade growing up," said Audrey. "For him and his job, everyone said, 'He's such a great guy.'"

Audrey's mother, Roberta, worked third shift and was not at home when much of the abuse occurred and never slept in bed with her husband, according to the complaint.

Roberta Anderson met her husband around the time Audrey was born and moved with Audrey and Anderson to Mauston, Audrey said. She said her mother was physically abused by Anderson as well, which was also indicated in Hogan's restraining order letter.

Audrey also blames her mother for the abuse because, she said, she chose Anderson "time and time again." Court records indicate Roberta Anderson posted her husband's $15,000 bond on April 13, 2022. The criminal complaint says Roberta Anderson tried to get James to stop beating Audrey during the incident following the freshman year school dance but was unsuccessful.

Efforts to reach Roberta Anderson have been unsuccessful. Audrey said she maintains no contact with her mother.

Seven days after filing the restraining order, Audrey encountered Anderson in New Lisbon. According to the criminal complaint in that May 21 case, Audrey told Juneau County Sheriff's Office deputies, that she was attempting to fix a flat tire and saw Anderson arrive.

When he got out of the truck, Audrey escaped to the nearest house, ignored Anderson's attempts to speak to her and notified law enforcement. The responding deputies visited Anderson's Arlington Avenue home in Mauston and spoke with Anderson, who told them he was attempting to help his daughter despite being under a court order to have no contact with her. He was then taken to Juneau County Jail.

Anderson was released on $1,000 bond but was never charged with violating the restraining order.

Moved to get away

Audrey said she tried to contact then-county District Attorney Michael Solovey, with no success. An attempt to reach Solovey for this story was unsuccessful.

The lack of communication and lack of charges prompted Audrey to move from Juneau County.

"The justice system has let him slide and get away with this," said Audrey.

After friends of Audrey's reported the alleged abuse, Audrey was interviewed by child protective services in Juneau County in 2007 but said she denied the allegations out of fear of retaliation by Anderson.

"If they (CPS workers) would have gone in that house once, they would have seen the signs of physical abuse," Audrey said. "Holes all over the place from him punching the walls when he wasn't punching us."

Along with having no contact with Audrey, the restraining order against Anderson also prohibited him from carrying a firearm. At the time of the order, Audrey and Anderson were both employed with Mauston Area Ambulance. One condition of the order was that the two could communicate professionally in that setting.

Anderson also controlled Audrey's belongings, including her vehicle and bank accounts, she said.

Lake Delton village attorney Benoit LeTendre said that Anderson was terminated from Dells-Delton EMS on July 1, 2022, nearly three months after he was charged and that the village had no further comment.

"Don't always assume that everyone is a good person because of their job title," said Audrey. "Just because a person works in a certain profession, that they are beyond reproach and they can't be a monster behind closed doors."