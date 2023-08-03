The search for a Reedsburg boy who has been missing for nearly two months now has national involvement.

James Yoblonski, 13, has been missing since June 12 and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has now joined the effort to locate him, according to a Sauk County Sheriff's Office release. This follows department investigators' searches of electronic devices believed to have been in Yoblonski's possession.

Searches done on those devices earlier this year regarded means of traveling out of state.

The FBI has been involved with the case with "technical assistance" for roughly two weeks, according to Sheriff's Office Det. Sgt. Drew Bulin, who added that the bureau has done polygraph tests of family members and potential witnesses in the case from their office in Milwaukee.

FBI involvement is currently "as needed," according to Bulin, who said that could change if new developments warrant more involvement. A request for further comment from the FBI office in Milwaukee is currently awaiting response.

There are currently no searches with FBI involvement scheduled in the near future, according to Bulin. He added that the department has conducted searches in other unspecified areas of Wisconsin, but no sign of Yoblonski has been reported. Those areas were searched because of internet searches indicating devices suspected to have belonged to Yoblonski being there, according to the release.

"I just want my son back," said William Yoblonski, James's father.

The Sheriff's Office said that the Yoblonski family has maintained its cooperation with the department and that anyone with information on James Yoblonski's whereabouts should contact them at (608) 355-4495 or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) 847-7285.