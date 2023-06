Eight Baraboo residents have received various narcotics charges following a narcotics search in the city.

A Baraboo Police Department release indicated that on Friday, the Sauk County Drug Task Force executed a warrant at a residence located on the 400 block of 11th Avenue. Officers discovered substances believed to be crystal methamphetamine and heroin, as well as associated drug paraphernalia.

The following individuals were arrested.

25-year-old Joshua Anderson

30-year-old David Hoffman

31-year-old Jesse Burns

35-year-old Erin Snider

39-year-old Heather Heidtke

40-year-old Jason Miller

45-year-old Chad Miller

45-year-old Jammie Douglas

Hoffman was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place. Chad and Jason Miller, along with Heidtke, Anderson, Snider, and Douglas, all received drug paraphernalia possession charges. Douglas and Burns were charged with heroin possession, and Snider received a possession of crystal methamphetamine charge.

