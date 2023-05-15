A 21-year-old Baraboo woman was cited with a fifth charge of operating while intoxicated on Saturday morning.

Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Bonnie Frogg following a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 90/94 in Juneau County just northwest of Wisconsin Dells.

Frogg's vehicle was initially stopped for an equipment violation, but the trooper noticed Frogg displaying signs of impairment.

Following a sobriety test, the trooper searched Frogg's vehicle and found a white powdery substance that resembled cocaine. Frogg was subsequently taken to Juneau County Jail.