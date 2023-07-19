An 84-year-old man from Lone Rock died in a rollover semitruck crash in the Town of Washington on Wednesday morning.

A release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office indicated that just before 8:30 a.m. that day, the county Communications Center received information of a two-truck crash at the intersection of Wisconsin Highways 154 and 130. Power lines were downed as the department, along with three other responding agencies, arrived.

Early investigation reports indicate that a 2011 Freightliner hauling an empty flatbed traveled south on County Highway G and intended to continue straight onto Highway 130. The truck, operated by a 32-year-old Florida man who was not injured in the collision, continued through a stop sign into a four-way intersection with Highway 154.

The deceased man was driving a 2017 Peterbilt dump truck eastbound on 154 when he collided with the crossing Freightliner. Both vehicles overturned and stopped on the southeast corner of the intersection. The drivers of each truck were the trucks' lone occupants.

Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sauk County Sheriff's Office are continuing their investigation of the crash.