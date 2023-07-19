A 32-year-old Baraboo woman was tentatively charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after police say she caused a crash after running through a stop sign in Baraboo.

According to Baraboo police, the vehicle driven by the 32-year-old woman ran a stop sign while traveling east on City View Road at Taft Avenue and struck the side of another vehicle driven by a 54-year-old Baraboo woman Tuesday evening.

The 32-year-old was taken into custody by responding officers after the crash. Two male passengers, Baraboo residents ages 35 and 31, were also in the vehicle driven by the 32-year-old woman. None of the involved parties' names were released, and the crash investigation was ongoing.