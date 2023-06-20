Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Winners in the “I Think My Pop Is Tops” contest, sponsored by the Columbus Journal Republican, were first-place, Elisa Van Horn, daughter of Ben Van Horn; second-place, Julie Schultz, daughter of Dwain; third-place, Tod Monthie, son of Wally Monthie.

Clarence “Bob” Walker was born on Oct. 24, 1902. His father built the home on Lewis Street where Bob was born. His father moved from Danville, where he had been in the lumber business for 20 years prior to 1900. His father established a lumber and coal business in Columbus and in 1921, Bob started working for the Walker Lumber Company and has been in business for more than 50 years. His son Tom has taken an active part in the business.

1983

Pending the completion of swimming pool repairs, the Columbus Fireman’s Pool was scheduled to open for the season on June 20. Daily fees were $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.

An addition to the deer population at Fireman’s Park was a month old buck fawn that was recused by the DNR after its mother was killed by a car. Caleb Drolshagen is shown greeting the new addition.

1993

Columbus Lady Cardinal Jenny Carr took first-place in the 200- and 400-meter runs and was a member of the third-place 1,600-meter relay at the WIAA Division State Track Meet in La Crosse. The track team placed fourth in state.

Beginning on July 1, residents in the city of Columbus were under a mandatory recycling program. Residents would have to take their recyclables to the River Road Recycling Center.

2003

The Catholic Diocese of Madison announced the linkage of St. Jerome’s Church in Columbus and St. Patrick’s Church in Doylestown. The two parishes will remain independent of each other but both will be served by Father Bruce Hennington.

The Columbus Public Library sponsored a program by Bob Siegel of Milwaukee, who was one of the last wooden shoe carvers in America. Siegel uses aspen wood for his shoes.

