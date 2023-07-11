Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Students from Columbus attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison Summer Music Clinic included Kathy Thompson, Debbie Weiner, and Diane Ring.

John Andler, Columbus, accepted a position with Allis-Chalmers, West Allis, as a field service representative. Andler was a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

1983

Nearly $1,000 was pledged by 25 bikers participating in the Cystic Fibrosis Bike-A-Thon sponsored by the Columbus Jaycees. Ben McCormick, 7, was the top fundraiser with $155 and was awarded a BMX racing bike donated by the Columbus Bike Shop. Other winners were Kevin Weisensel, Kevin Vick, and David Miller.

Butch Kirchberg and Dana Roberts have been active coaching numerous youth baseball teams during the summer. They co-coach the local Babe Ruth team, VFW Teener team and also help coach 12-13 and 10-11 aged teams.

1993

Carol Gocker, staff development coordinator at the Columbus Care Center, received a bouquet of roses from students in her certified nursing assistant class. The graduating class included Annette Behm, Wendy Densmore, Michelle Wolf, and Marcia Wallendal.

The Columbus Cardinal football team announced that it would play Lodi at Camp Randall Stadium in the first Tri-conference Football Jamboree. Other schools included Sun Prairie, Madison LaFollette, Wauankee, and Oregon.

2003

An internet website, speedtrap.org, has drawn attention to Columbus as a leading speed trap compared to other places in Wisconsin. Police Chief Gerald Sallman and Mayor Bill Wendt disagree with the internet chatter.

Twenty-five lucky winners will ride atop one of the 20 Carson and Barnes elephants when the circus comes to town.

