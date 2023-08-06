Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

The City Council approved the hiring of three candidates as special reserve police officers for Columbus. Four candidates were submitted by the Judiciary Committee chairman Roger Grossman for consideration. The four candidates were Charlie Yelk, Orville Drolshagen, Robert Smith, and Robert Gretzinger.

Two weeks ago you could buy a hot dog or ice cream cone at Johnny’s Wander Inn. Today, the charred ruins were peeled away leaving the foundation available for rebuilding after the fire.

1983

Three Columbus area students were among 122 musicians that attended the seventh annual Jazz Ensemble Camp at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. The three musicians were Peter Erkkila, Ken Steele, and Robert Black.

The annual picnic at the Island Church grounds, town of Waterloo was held. St. Wenceslaus Church was founded as a mission church in the 1860s.

1993

After its first week in service the mandatory recycling program received numerous complaints. The complaints were from residents wanting curbside pickup of recycling materials rather than having to take them to the Recycling Center on River Road.

After 35 years in solo-practice, Dr. Donald Reese of Reese Chiropractic in Columbus, will have two new doctors working with him, Dr. Timothy Kirchberg and his fiancée Dr. Debbie Oldenberg. Reese Chiropractic is known for its usual hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then again at 7:30 p.m. to as late as 1 a.m.

2003

Columbus Community Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new emergency rooms addition to the hospital.

Paul Lang, customer parts manager at FMC Company, presented a $5,400 check to Ralph Johnson, Lions Club president, which the Lions intend to use towards building a new picnic shelter in Meister Park.

