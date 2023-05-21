Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Former Journal Republican publisher-editor Lowell Larson was honored by the Wisconsin Press Association for his many years of service in the weekly newspaper field.

Columbus High School junior pitcher Cal Meier struck out 20 of 23 batters he faced in a shutout win over Beloit Turner. Leading hitters for Columbus were Paul Hermanson, Kim Meister, and Mike Drolshagen.

1983

Anticipating a possible land purchase providing for future expansion the Hillside Cemetery the Columbus City Council approved a resolution terminating the Hillside Cemetery Association Perpetual Care Fund transferring the funds into a municipal trust account.

The Columbus Rural Electric Cooperative Board of Directors announced $22,000 in credits returned to members receiving electric service, reported Douglas Eickelman, Cooperative manager.

1993

The annual meeting of the Columbus-Fall River Cooperative Oil Company was held in Fall River with 150 in attendance. The Columbus Fall River Coop was formed in 1931, and offered a complete line of petroleum products, fuel oil delivery, burner service, and a full service station. Earl Gray and Donald Huebner were reelected to the Board of Directors.

American Packaging Corporation gave the Hampden School money to purchase books for their library.

2003

Girl Scout Troop 476 celebrated Arbor Day by transplanting a white oak tree at Fireman’s Park. The tree named “Morton” was named after Julius Sterling Morton, the founding father of Arbor Day.

Jeff Mroz conducted his final concert at the Fall River School District. Mroz devoted his teaching career to establishing an outstanding band program. A reception followed the concert.

