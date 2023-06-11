Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

“Bud” Thomas celebrated 54 years of service at the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank. Thomas began as a bookkeeper in 1917, after graduating from high school. He continued working at the bank and worked his way up to becoming president of the bank.

Dennis Helwig, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Helwig was hired as a trainer by the Philadelphia Eagles professional football team. While at University of Wisconsin-Madison, Helwig served as a student trainer under head trainer Glenn Stoddard.

1983

More than 120 members of the Columbus High School class of 1983 received their diplomas. Valedictorian Sarah Schultz and senior class speaker Susan Running gave speeches. Sheryl Lee offered a vocal selection that she authored.

The Poser Clinic announced that Dr. Rolf Poser would join the Poser Clinic in early July.

1993

Construction crews from Ptaschinski Construction continued to work on the Highway 73 project in downtown Columbus. Curb and gutter work was scheduled during the week. Underground storage tanks located on the tree borders have been the only setback in the project. It was believed that the tanks were buried in the 1930s and 1940s to store heating fuel oil.

The Columbus City Council debated buying microphones for council tables to improve audio quality for videotaped council meetings broadcast on the public access channels. C B Video, owned by Chris Behl, who tapes council meetings, has had numerous complaints on being able to hear alderman during the broadcasts

2003

With the smell of brats cooking in the background, the Redbud Players performed on the street in front of City Hall during Redbud Days earlier this week with Don Nelson and Carla Gallum performing Abbot and Costello’s “Who’s on First” skit.

Retired army colonel and city council member George Jordan gave the Memorial Day speech at the cemetery.

