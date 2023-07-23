Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

A large maple tree was moved to an area near the Boy Scout Cabin from the high school to make way for a new entrance to the high School parking lot. Clarence Fietz and Ruby Tiedt supervised the move.

A devasting fire wiped out Johnny’s Wander Inn on Park Street. The fire was started by an electric motor and was the biggest fire in years.

1983

The class of 1933 of the Fall River High School met at the Pyramid in Beaver Dam, to celebrate their golden class reunion. Thirteen members of the class that numbered 23 were present. The reunion was planned by Myrtel Kummel, Dorotha Waterworth, and Loretta Waterworth.

Roxanne (Schmitt) Engelke was selected to be the emcee for the Miss Columbus Pageant. She was crowned Miss Columbus in 1969.

1993

Amtrak had a scheduled stop in Columbus to pick up Gov. Tommy Thompson and showcase the X-2000 super train. The train was designed to reach speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. The train was part of a national tour promoting high speed rail. Two round trips from Milwaukee to Columbus were scheduled.

Wisconsin native and astronaut Mike Lee was the guest speaker at the Central Wisconsin Cattleman’s Association dinner at the Columbus Country Club.

2003

Wyatt Brockel, 7, of Columbus, hit a hole-in-one on the 116-yard hole 11 at Krestel Ridge Golf Course. Brockel was enrolled in the Krestel Ridge Junior Program.

Two families took part in the Firecracker Five run and walk. They were the Lienke family; Anna Sanderson, Kris Lienke Sanderson, Libby Lienke Gilbertson, Joyce Lienke and Laura Lienke Gabriel. The second family included Clare O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Will Mattke, Liz O’Donnell, and Mary Roche.

Follow on Facebook at Columbus, WI Historical Society, email columbuswiareahistory.com or visit columbuswiareahistory.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact David Komarck-Bennett, society president.