Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

John Gaddo, Columbus, and Patricia Biddle, Rio, were among 123 new freshmen students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse named to the 1973 Marching Chiefs band.

Cynthia Coughlin was hired to assist Georgia Adams, in teaching at the new Columbus Pre-school. The school is a new addition to the Columbus community.

1983

Herbert Salzwedel was honored by the Columbus American Legion Post No. 62 for his 60 years of service to the local legion post.

Dave Adam was the winner of a $100 scholarship in the “Youth Spirit in America” scholarship writing contest sponsored by the Republican Party of Columbia County.

1993

Bettie Abrams retired from the Columbus Public Library. Abrams had worked at the library since 1957. She said that the big changes in the library have been the remolding project in1992, and the expansion of the children’s library from one shelf to the entire lower level.

The Columbus Care Center announced the addition of Debra Barth as administrator. She replaces Cheri McCormick who returned to her position as business office manager. McCormick also took on additional duties as assistant administrator.

2003

The finishing touches were being applied to the Boy Scout Cabin on its restoration project.

The public was invited to attend a presentation of the Historic Structure Report for the Fireman’s Park Pavilion. Architectural historian Eric Wheler and architect Val Schute of River Architects made a presentation and answered questions. The presentation discussed how the pavilion appeared in the 1920s, current needs, and cosmetic issues.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact David Komarck-Bennett, society president.