Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

The Columbus 4th of July buttons were on sale for $1 each until June 29 after which the buttons sold for $1.50. Anyone 7 years or older needed a button to enter the Drum & Bugle Show and the fireworks that evening. The show area was fenced off with an eight-foot high canvas.

A celebrity auction was held for Cystic Fibrosis. Items auctioned included a Phyllis Diller pillow; Bill Cosby album; John Wayne mug, Dean Martin album; Neil Diamond autographed albums; Pat Boone record; San Diego Chargers pennant, Pat Paulson book; Jack Nicklaus golf glove; Lyndon Johnson picture; and Glen Campbell ashtray.

1983

State Sen. Russ Feingold announced a DNR preliminary recommendation to lift the moratorium that restricted the city of Columbus from constructing new sewer lines to the existing sewer plant. Columbus had not been eligible for sewer extensions for an extended period of time.

Columbus High School instructor Ed Zahn was honored as a “Distinguished Teacher of Teachers” by the University of Wisconsin School of Education which recognizes teachers who participated in training student teachers.

1993

Fireman’s Park turned into a miniature lake following all the rain and snow that fell last week.

Unseasonable weather conditions delayed road construction in downtown Columbus. Highway 73 through downtown Columbus was being repaved and widened in some areas. Rainy snowy weather moved construction back one week.

2003

The Columbus/Fall River Easter Egg Hunt was held at Fireman’s Park. Tickets for prizes, candy, and meals at Burger King were tucked within the plastic eggs.

Following up a request by Columbus Lion Delwood Madsen, John Kurth donated an out of service 1984 school bus to the local Lions Club. The bus was loaded with hospital beds, several fire resistant suits, fire helmets, and soap and shampoo. The local Lions Club then donated the bus and contents to the Wisconsin Lions Mission to Mexico program and driven to Mexico.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact David Komarck-Bennett, society president.