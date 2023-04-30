Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Representing the Columbus Area Junior Rifle Club champs included Ronald Mann, Greg Ganta, Dick Purves, Tom Niehoff, Dale Karow, and Rich Karow

In Columbus School Board action the board accepted the resignation of long time custodian Lester Schmidt. Hired as the new football coach was Rod Coughlin, who replaced Ken Falkinham, who was leaving the school system to return to University of Wisconsin-Madison. Loren Lawton announced his resignation as a school board member.

1983

Columbus Pre-School students were treated to a couple of “Days on the Farm” field trips to Dr. David Gerber’s sheep farm and Tim Bacon’s dairy farm.

Seventy Columbus High School juniors and seniors left the comfort of small time life to tour the Big Apple - New York City - with visits to Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

1993

Marygene Huggett commemorated 50 years of employment at Sharrow Drugs. Lloyd Sharrow hired Huggett in 1943. Huggett worked part-time while still attending high school. The Kalk Drug Store, the name back in 1943, was a “classic” drug store with a soda fountain, cosmetics, Rexall 1-cent sales, prescriptions and other items.

2003

The National Honor Society held a blood drive at Columbus High School with a goal of collecting 40 pints of blood. Chris Salzwedel wore the “Blood Drop” costume.

After considerable debate the City Council approved the installation of sidewalk along Dix Street as part of the street upgrade. Many residents along the street were opposed to including sidewalks in the project.

