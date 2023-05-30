Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

William Goebel arrived in Columbus on Feb. 16, 1921, as a barber looking for a new place to work his trade. He went to work for Fred Thiede for the next 13 years and then went into business for himself. He has been a barber in Columbus for more than 50 years.

A second 50 years plus businessman was George Hasey who purchased a popcorn wagon from Fred Brokopp in June 1918. During the winter of 1922 Hasey started a taxi business which led him into the school bus business which he ran for 28 years. During this time he remained a fixture on the four corners with his popcorn wagon.

1983

The Columbus Jaycees sponsored the annual sandbox fill for area kids. Berry Builders loaned a dump truck and Eugene O’Brion donated the sand.

The city of Columbus sold $3.4 million in Mortgage Revenue Bonds to finance the construction of the sewage treatment plant on River Road. That ended a four-year attempt to finance the plant.

1993

Don Hoege, 34, became the new Fall River police chief. Previously he worked part-time for the Fall River Police Department. Hoege received his degree in police science from Madison Area Technical College in Madison.

The Wheels for Life Bike-a-Thon was held at Fireman’s Park for the benefit of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Participating in the event were first-time bikers Aaron Brown, Samantha Zander, Mitchel Cooper, and Christopher Diels.

2003

The Bookstore Café opened at 251 Whitney St. in the old office building of the Columbus Canning Company by Dan and Cindie Vornholt. The owners would like it to be known as a bookstore that served food. The owners both buy and sell books and have about 10,000 books in the store.

Sandy Dykstra receives flowers from Fall River village president Mike Lubenau, she retired as the clerk/treasurer after serving the village since August 1984.

Follow on Facebook at Columbus, WI Historical Society, email columbuswiareahistory.com or visit columbuswiareahistory.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact David Komarck-Bennett, society president.