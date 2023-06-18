Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

Three men from Pardeeville, Bill and Jack Barth and Lyle Thurston were in town to treat the stately elm trees with Banlate, a chemical which prevents the spread of the Dutch elm disease.

In addition to supervising the Ice Skating Rink, Jiggy Salzwedel has umpired countless youth baseball games.

1983

Hopes that the city’s tennis courts near Fireman’s Park would be repaired and made playable renewed when the Columbus City Council allocated $4,500 for a resurfacing of the courts. Repairs began the previous year as a joint effort of the city and the Columbus Rotary Club, which picked up half of the cost of leveling and resurfacing the courts. That effort failed, requiring the additional work.

State Sen. Everett Bidwell dropped an appeal of a circuit court ruling that Russ Feingold was duly elected as state senator from Wisconsin’s 27tgh Senate District. Feingold won the election by 31 votes.

1993

About 200 people joined on a 10 kilometer CROP walk to raise $2,500 for the city food pantry. Ruth Myers was the oldest walker and the Paul Jahnke family had the youngest with four walkers younger than 6-years-old.

Hampden School held its annual School Olympics with a variety of events including the obstacle course, football throw roller-skating, and more.

2003

The Redbud Players from Columbus performed Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” with three performances at the Columbus Middle School. Mark Bussian made his directing debut with the group.

Ground was broken on an addition to the Columbus Community Hospital campus with a 25,000 square-foot addition for a Dean/St. Mary’s Clinic. The second floor of the new building would house specialty physician services.

Follow on Facebook at Columbus, WI Historical Society, email columbuswiareahistory.com or visit columbuswiareahistory.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact David Komarck-Bennett, society president.