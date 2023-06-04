Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

The Fireman’s Park Pool was scheduled to open on June 1. Staff at the pool included Robert Desjarlais, Alan Bublitz, Cindy Glanzer, Jeff Venden, Ken Heimerl, Mary Maloney, Joel Wolfgram, Mara Belville assistant manager, and Nic Jahnke manager.

1983

State Future Business leaders of America Conference winners from the Columbus High School Chapter included Dave Adam, second in Accounting II; Sally Weiland, second in Accounting I; Cathy Running, third in Business Communications; Laurie Weiner, fourth in Stenography; and Michele Frey, fourth in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Mrs. Marie Hjella and Mrs. Lorraine Huebner attended the Wisconsin Educational Secretary’s conference at Green Lake.

1993

Patricia Fitzgerald, 35, of Portage, was hired as the first female police officer in Columbus history. Raymond Lawler was also hired as a new officer. Sixty-one applicants applied for the two positions.

The Columbus City Council explored purchasing the adjacent former Brokopp’s Market building. A purchase would allow renovating City Hall to restore the second-floor auditorium, making the building handicapped accessible and adding an elevator. The estimated cost was $350,000.

2003

Members of the Munedoo Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, founded on May 18, 1903, held a tea at the home of Sharon Caldwell to celebrate their 100th anniversary. The DAR was formed in 1890 as an organization for historic, educational and patriotic purposes. To become a member you must be able to document your lineage to a man or women who served their country during the American Revolution.

The Columbus Fire Department made plans to sponsor the Carson and Barnes Circus for two shows on July 31. The circus boasts the largest big top tent in the world at 350 feet by 150 feet.

