1973

George Miller retired as postmaster at Astico after serving 27 years as Astico postmaster. He succeeded Mrs. Emma Frank.

Maxwell Street Day, better known as “bargain hunter’s” paradise was held on Saturday. The event was conducted on the sidewalks in front of downtown stores and is one of the biggest sales events of the year in Columbus.

1983

Miller Academy of Dance and Related Arts announced that their student Alan Ring received a full scholarship to attend the Chicago National Association of Dance Masters Training School.

Rosa Guerrero, Columbus, was appointed by Gov. Anthony Earl to a three-year term on the four member governor’s Council on Migrant Labor. Guerrero serves as program director of La Raza Undia Corporation, a community-based employment and training company.

1993

As part of his weather forecast Elmer Childress interviewed Amy Mietzel and Agnes Hughes at their home in Columbus.

More than 3,500 people lined the railroad tracks around Columbus as the Great Circus train made its first-ever stop in the city. The 27 railcar caravan rolled into Columbus on its slow moving journey to Milwaukee for the Great Circus Parade. The train hauled 80-antique circus wagons from the Circus World Museum in Baraboo to Milwaukee.

2003

Several Columbus Special Olympians competed at the recent state meet in Madison. Competing in track were Jessie Steinbeck, Jamie Kasmiski, Kim Orange, Dylan Steinbeck, and John Hermanson.

The path to building sidewalks on Dix and connecting streets took a new turn when local attorney E. Clarke Arnold filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary injunction that the construction project be stopped. Arnold’s ultimate goal was that no sidewalks be constructed on Dix Street.

