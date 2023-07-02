Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

David Meister owner of Meister Motors received the Ford Motor Company’s highest award for customer service, the Distinguished Service Citation. This was the first year the awards were presented to Ford and Lincoln dealerships.

About 147 Columbia County Teachers College graduates and their guests held an alumni reunion dinner at St. Jerome’s School. The reunion is held each year in June.

1983

Aspiring to become a writer was Columbus resident Mary Stoltz’s first success was to have a magazine article published by Glamour magazine. She has completed a manuscript for a first novel and is working on a second novel. Her family includes her husband Attorney Jack Stoltz, and daughters Melissa, Megan, and Maren.

E. Clarke Arnold was elected District Governor for 48 area Rotary Clubs. Arnold is one of 408 men in 157 countries serving in that position.

1993

The 1992-93 school year came to a close with staff being recognized for years of service. Three staff members retiring were Oma Benzine, special education aide; Lucille Lewke, elementary teacher; and Mike Pierkarski, science teacher and middle school assistant to the principal.

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce held a Wild West Days promotion for area businesses.

2003

Tim James, a 2002 Columbus High School graduate, and Joe Fahrenkopf, a 2003 graduate were marching their way across the United States performing in competitions and parades as members of the Madison Scouts drum and bugle corps.

A newly formed Fall River Chamber of Commerce Committee was formed with officers Gary Errthum, Jill Aski, Joyce Desjarlias, and Linda Baaske. The new group has received a very positive response in the community.

Follow on Facebook at Columbus, WI Historical Society, email columbuswiareahistory.com or visit columbuswiareahistory.com. The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a home for its museum. If anyone has ideas on where to locate, contact David Komarck-Bennett, society president.