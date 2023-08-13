Columbus Area Historical Society

1973

The First National Bank offered a 4-year Certificate of Deposit at 8% and regular passbook at a rate of 5.2%

Entertainment at the Wisconsin State Fair included Sha Na Na, Count Basie, Charley Pride, the 5th Dimension, and Doc Severinson.

1983

Sister Marcelline Ritger, who practiced at Columbus Community Hospital, celebrated her Golden Jubilee of Religious Profession as a Sister of the Divine Savior. She spent 25 years at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau. In 1961, she left for Columbus where she continued her nursing at St. Mary’s Hospital Columbus and later Columbus Community Hospital until her retirement in 1982.

An ordinance creating the position of city administrator was unanimously approved by the Council through the first and second reading and the ordinance was referred back to the council at large for a public meeting.

1993

The Big Top made a stop in Columbus as the Culpepper & Merriweather Great combined Circus at Fireman’s Park. Barbara the elephant provided for several passengers.

Long range plans for the Columbus City Hall included connecting the existing building to the Columbus Senior Center by a corridor where Brokopp’s Meat Market was located. Included in the project were a handicapped accessible entrance, new bathrooms, and an elevator.

2003

The Columbus Relay for Life event raised a grand total of $55,193 for the American Cancer Society. Top individual fundraisers were Duke Duborg, Tammy Weiland, and Ed Sikorski. The survivor first lap around the track was led by a color guard provided by the Knights of Columbus and VFW Post 8089.

A team of lifeguards from Columbus competed in the 2003 Wisconsin Lifeguard Competition sponsored by the American Red Cross.

The Columbus WI Area Historical Society is looking for a home for its museum.