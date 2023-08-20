Columbus Area Historical Society - This week in Columbus history

1973

The Journal Republican ran an article on grocery prices at the five Columbus grocery stores; Loren’s, Fuller’s, McNulty’s, Elba, and West Columbus. The lowest priced store was Fuller’s Super Valu.

Fall River welcomed AFS student Norma Argueta from San Salvador.

1983

Vicky Perales, 18, was crowned Miss Columbus 1983. She was born in Mercedes, Texas, and lived with her family in Texas and Mexico for a few years before moving to Columbus in 1970.

D-D’s Stitch ‘N Trim, a new fabric and sewing shop opened in Columbus. The store also served as a drop-off center for Beaver Cleaners Dry Cleaning Service. The store was owned and operated by Diane and Lynn Dhein. Diane Dhein has a degree in home economics from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and taught home economics for two years at Columbus High School and sewing at Madison Area Technical College.

1993

Road construction continued on the south end of Ludington Street with the north end declared completed. The first two layers of asphalt from Highway 89 to James Street were scheduled to be completed by mid-August with a total cost of $1.8 million.

2003

Columbus resident Chuck Roberts announced his plans to start a taxi service, Columbus Cab, stating that he hoped to utilize federal and state grants, but no city funds. His plan was to start operating Sept. 1 using two minivans.

At the time of Michelle Vick’s accidental death six years ago her friends and family organized a softball tournament as a fundraiser to improve parks in her memory. The first years provided player’s benches at Meister and Kiwanis Parks. This summer dugouts were built for two diamonds at Kiwanis Park.

