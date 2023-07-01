ABBEY MACHTIG
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9 fund that will be used to help with the cost of training and acquiring police dogs.
An anonymous Lodi couple made the $10,000 donation earlier this month to the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin. The Columbia County K-9 unit has six dogs, but one is approaching retirement and another is injured, meaning the unit will need to add more dogs in the future.
It typically costs about $15,000 to purchase and train a new police dog. The K-9 unit is privately funded by donations, rather than taxpayer dollars.
The police dogs go through monthly training in drug detention, tracking, handler protection, criminal apprehension and building searches. Using police dogs enables officers to conduct searches with minimal time and personnel, and increases their personal safety, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Lt. Jordan Haueter.
Haueter and his police dog, K-9 Mattis, have been working together since 2018.
“He’s my closest backup in the field, I just press a button on my belt to open the door and he’s there,” Haueter said.
Mattis and the five other dogs that make up the K-9 unit are German shepherds that came to Columbia County from the Netherlands, Germany and the Czech Republic. The dogs live with their handler and serve for anywhere between five and 10 years before retiring.
The dogs and their handlers form a life-long bond. Haueter said he was recently promoted and is spending more time in the office and less time in the field with Mattis.
“I feel like I’m leaving a part of me at home,” Haueter said.
Since Mattis will likely retire within the next year or so, Haueter said the K-9 unit is especially grateful to the couple that donated to begin the new fund.
Robin Whyte, the executive director of the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, said the Lodi couple was motivated to donate when they learned the K-9 unit was in need.
“We continue to be amazed and inspired by the generosity of the community,” Whyte said.
