The Columbia County Recycling and Solid Waste Center is on fire for the second time in less than two weeks.
On Wednesday afternoon, Columbia County emergency responders were dispatched to a fire at the plant. A release from the county's Sheriff's Office said that the Dispatch Center received notice of the fire just after 2 p.m.
Responding deputies discovered several storage buildings fully engulfed in flames. The fire remains active, but as of now, has not impacted the main recycling facility at the plant. Fire departments from throughout the county have responded.
The Sheriff's Office recommended people avoid the area around the plant for the rest of Wednesday, as the fire departments are expected to continue battling the blaze into the night.
Attempts to reach the Portage Fire Department and Columbia County Emergency Management for comment have yet to be returned. The emergency management department is assisting the fire agencies at the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
PHOTOS: Columbia County first responders set the stage for HAZMAT training
Smoke filled the air surrounding the Rusch Elementary building on Tuesday night, as emergency service agencies from across Columbia County got in some practice time with a chemical fire scenario.
It began with a "burning" chemical truck and an officer "down," and grew into the rescue of multiple children doing their best fake coughing and wheezing in the school's library. At its conclusion, each "victim" had gone through the motions of decontamination, jumpsuits and all, in the gym.
Though the event was only a simulated emergency, Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase says trainings like these allow his team to learn valuable skills in a hands-on environment.
"This is one of the greatest things we can do as a county," said Haase. "To be able to bring these all together and have everybody work and be able to see what happens and then walk through it at the end is an amazing opportunity for everybody."
