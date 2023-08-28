Portage’s Collipp-Worden Park is set to receive a $173,000 playground by next summer as part of the city’s 2023 capital budget.

“We are definitely hoping to have it installed by June 1st, when our summer programming kicks-off next year.” said Toby Monogue, manager of Portage Parks and Recreation.

The parks and recreation board’s plans were approved after a presentation to the Portage Common Council earlier this month. Those plans included funding for the purchase of equipment through playground equipment supplier Lee Recreations after seeking bids from multiple companies, said Monogue.

“We did our due diligence,” Monogue said. “We reached out to some other vendors, looked at some proposals and this playground is what we felt best fit our budget and needs.”

The new playground order, which can take 18-20 weeks to fulfill, includes a large main structure with a small climbing wall and bridge connecting the two wings, multiple slides, an over-sized spinning seat and more.

Collipp-Worden is one of the city’s most used parks, Monogue said, adding that the current playground equipment likely was installed in the 1990s and has deteriorated and needs upgrades for safety and usability.

“The problem that us grandmas have with the current park is that its not suitable for both young and older kids to use at the same time,” said Portage resident Rosa Garcia, who was visiting the park with her grandson Friday. “So I am happy to see that things lower to the ground are coming for the tikes to do.”

Garcia noted some sections of the play area are boarded up or patched together, which is why they usually frequent other playgrounds.

“We usually go to a park in Oshkosh or Milwaukee,” said Garcia. “So I am really excited to not have to travel with my grandchildren to go to a nice park.”

Other features at the playground built within the last three years will remain, such as a zipline and swingset.

For more information about Collipp-Worden Park visit, portage.recdesk.com.

Portage pleased with pocket park pledge The city of Portage was recently awarded a $50,000 grant for a pocket park that will be created downtown.

