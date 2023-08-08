Mascots from major universities around the country danced, gave kids from Wisconsin Dells and nearby communities high fives and handshakes, and celebrated college pageantry as part of a national cheerleading group training camp in Wisconsin Dells last week.

Kilbourn Public Library hosted the ninth installment of Meet the Mascots! last Friday afternoon. The event has been at the library since 2013 (with a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). JustAGame Fieldhouse hosted the event one year due to rain.

The event was emceed by area DJ Michael Showalter, a former Bucky Badger mascot who graduated from UW-Madison in 1989 and has been emceeing the event since its inception.

Universal Cheerleaders Association, a cheerleading training and education outlet which holds annual camps at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells, hosted this year's Meet the Mascots! during the third and final training camp at the resort. The organization has partnered with Kilbourn Public Library in 2013 to host the event each year.

"They wanted to do an event where they would have to interact with kids and the mascots to kind of get them a feel of what it was like to interact with the little ones," library director Cathy Borck said, adding that Meet the Mascots! provides an educational experience for children. "It just kind of fell in our lap that they were at camp here and asked us if they could do a program."

This year's attendance was slightly higher than most previous years, Borck said. Bucky Badger, the UW-Madison mascot, was the last one introduced, and other mascots were from other Big Ten schools, as well as schools in the Southeastern Conference and two schools in South Dakota.

"All these mascots are coming to our spirit camps that we host at Chula Vista," said UCA Mascot Instructor Suzi Hall. "They come here once a year to learn to be better mascots and ambassadors for their schools. This is something we do to give back to the community here for hosting us."

Hall added that the event is designed to create memories for children. Complimentary lunches were served by the Dells/Delton Summer Lunch Program, a School District of Wisconsin Dells program that provides free lunches to children throughout the summer regardless of income. The program operates during the week from six locations in Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton.

