Baraboo took a major step toward the new fire and training station project and the city's police department is seeking extra funding for two areas.

The city's common council unanimously approved all of its measures on Tuesday evening, and three of them related to a major future project and additional funding for the Baraboo Police Department. Land sites designated for future Baraboo Fire and EMS District stations, which are slated to include training courses, were declared "blighted" and ownership was transferred to the city's Community Development Authority.

Two facilities are planned for the Baraboo Fire and EMS District. The main building is set for the southwest side of the city on a vacant lot on Wisconsin Highway 136. A satellite is slated for County Highway T on the northeast side. Training courses would be at the main facility.

BPD Chief Rob Sinden was also approved to apply for U.S. Department of Justice grants that will allow the Baraboo School District to clear much of, if not all, school resource officer salaries from its budget and for the department to employ a mental health specialist for residents and officers.

"Our school resource officers were partially funded by the school district this year," said Sinden at the meeting, adding that this was the first time in which that occurred.

He said that the district urged BPD to look for alternative funding measures, as the district is currently projecting a "relatively significant" budget shortfall for 2023-24. Approval of a Community Oriented Policing Services grant should help bridge the gap created if the Baraboo School District is no longer funding the two officers, according to the chief.

"If we can get this funding, that burden won't be on the city or the school district for the next three years, potentially," said city administrator Casey Bradley.

If approved, the COPS Law Enforcement Retention Grant would bring in federal funding of $250,000 over the next three years. This would cover the school district's portion of the funding and not increase city costs for the SROs.

The other grant Sinden was approved to apply for is a Connect and Protect Federal Mental Health Grant. If approved, this funding would allow BPD to hire a civilian, non-sworn mental health specialist. The specialist would assist department staff with mental health situations among civilians and would help officers with it as well.

Officers and command staff in BPD are trained for "short-term" mental health situations, according to Sinden. However, Sinden said that one of his visions upon taking over as chief in November was to bring in the specialist and that city officials recognized a need for increased mental health care in the area.

"There are a number of situations in the public that we deal with daily that don't necessitate a uniformed officer," said Sinden. "It could be dealt with by a clinician that is not a police officer."

Approved grant funding would provide a boost of just under $513,000 over the next three years, including a city match of just less than $99,000.

BPD had to reduce staffing in 2023 due to mandatory budget cuts of over $800,000 stemming from a fiscal mismanagement situation in which debts were levied from three tax increment financing districts despite additional revenue from the districts used to pay off debts. The "double dipping", as Bradley put it at the time, went on for 13 years. Police was one of a litany of areas affected by the budget cuts.

