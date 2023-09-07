Setting aside just one day a year to simply say ‘thank you’ to area first responders is not enough for Duck Creek Campground.

The campground is set to host its second and final Heroes and Armed Forces Weekend of the year on Saturday at W6560 County Road. G, just outside of Wyocena.

“We have done Heroes Weekend for years,” said Kristi Mlodzik, co-owner of Duck Creek Campground. “It gives us a chance to recognize and honor our area first responders.”

The festivities start at 10 a.m. with a fire truck demonstration, followed by a bag toss tournament at 11 a.m., live auction at 2 p.m., remembrance ceremony at 3:30 p.m. and a fish boil dinner at 4 p.m. The celebration closes out with a live music performance by the Universal Sound dance band at 7 p.m.

For Heroes Weekend at the campground, all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters can stay two nights for the price of one, organizers said.

Alongside the day’s events will be a fundraiser, with proceeds from the live auction, raffle ticket sales, and the fish boil dinner, which cost $15 per plate, donated to the charities for multiple sclerosis and pancreatic cancer.

“In the past, we’ve had some really cool wooden flags and items like that, which were really big hits,” said Mlodzik. “So I think a lot of people are also excited for this year’s auction.”

Items donated for this year’s auction include a Blackstone griddle and bag toss set.

For more information about Duck Creek Campground and to schedule a stay visit duckcreekcampground.com.