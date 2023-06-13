Wisconsin River Meats is investing in upgrades, and the Mauston area butcher got a slight boost from the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection provided the business with a $25,000 grant as one of its eight Meat Processor Grant recipients statewide. David Mauer, co-owner of Wisconsin River Meats, said that the funds will help with the purchase of a new cooler and creating a hanging rail system.