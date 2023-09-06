Large groups looking to get away to the Wisconsin Dells area can now stay in a place that could bring back childhood memories for adults and enhance the feel for children.

Four Treehouse Cabins are available, and more are under construction, at Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Each of the three-story cabins includes five bedrooms, common areas and a kids' room that closely resembles a treehouse featuring two bunk beds and a window seat.

Wilderness announced the cabins in March. They are located in a wooded area near Sundara Inn and Spa, a year-round adult spa also owned by the resort. Four more Treehouse Cabins are expected to be finished by the end of September, for a total of eight.

"The Treehouse Cabins help to fill a niche much like Sundara Inn and Spa has for Wisconsin Dells and the Wilderness," Wilderness Resort chief operating officer Joe Eck said. "A family can have a fantastic get away in a beautiful tree house cabin, or a group of adults can escape together for a golf getaway, girls' getaway, etc. ... and all of it is located in this beautiful little secluded area tucked away in the woods."

The Treehouse Cabins offer a similar luxury feel for adults and children that Sundara offers for adults only, Eck said. Each 3,910-square-foot unit can sleep up to 22 people. Eck said in March the new facilities were designed for large group travel, which is increasingly more common.

During the summer tourism season, lodging at the cabins ranges from $1,599 to $1,899 per night for 10 people, with $40 additional per person after the 10. The cabins could possibly go for $499 per night for 10 people on a weekday during the winter months, Wilderness assistant general manager Brandon Schindler said.

Outdoor decks are located on the main and upper levels of each cabin, with the upper level deck elevated enough to see Lake Delton from some of the units. The upper level has three of the five bedrooms in each cabin, while the main and lower levels feature common areas along with one bedroom each. The wooden "treehouse" kids' room is on the main level.

A large putting green is available for golfers, and a shuttle bus to Wisconsin Dells area attractions also runs through the new cabins area. More information on the Treehouse Cabins and availability is on the Wilderness Resort website.