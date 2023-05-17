A western merchandise store in Wisconsin Dells that also sells pickled food items and seasonings celebrated one year in business on May 12.

The Pickled Cowboy, owned by area residents Darrin and Laurie Marsich, had a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with hors d'oeuvres and drinks at the store's downtown location on Broadway. City mayor Ed Wojnicz was one of several city officials who attended.

Prior to becoming The Pickled Cowboy, the storefront was Uptown Trading Post, which had been open since 1939. Darrin Marsich said that when he and Laurie took over last year, they wanted "a different concept."

"I had also brought back the Dells Pickle Company to our store and we thought the combination of boots and pickles would be fun, and The Pickled Cowboy was born," said Darrin Marsich in an email.

He went on to discuss how his grandfather, "Smoking" Joe Nelson, operated a pickling plant (Dells Pickle Company) in the city at the current site of the Dells Municipal Pool during the 1940s.

"As a tribute to him I brought back not only Dells Pickles, but a wide variety of pickled foods that have been enjoyed for generations," said Marsich in his email.

Pickled goods at The Pickled Cowboy include spicy and sweet pickles, garlic cloves, carrots and onions. The store also sells seasonings with colorful names for steak, poultry, and other foods.

The cowboy part of the store features western gear for men and women, including a large shelf of boots on its east wall. Cowboy and trucker hats are also on display throughout the store, as well as western accessories such as house signs, glassware, and model bull horns. Western-style artwork is also for sale.

"We carry boots from many manufacturers in a way to give us a wide fun variety at prices to help everyone buy their first or 20th pair," said Marsich in his email. "Boots are fun, the smiles on peoples faces who try on a pair of boots, or a cowboy hat make the decision to go western pay off."

The Marsichs also own Gifts of the World and Moccasins, a Lake Delton store on Wisconsin Dells Parkway that features large, Wisconsin-shaped chairs in front. Gifts of the World and Moccasins features Dells-themed gear, different cultural items, and moccasin footwear, among other items.

Darrin Marsich said that customers often asked about cowboy boots when shopping at their first store, which was one of the motivations for The Pickled Cowboy. Prior to owning the stores, Darrin Marsich owned a carpet cleaning business and Laurie Marsich retired from a dental hygiene career.

More information on The Pickled Cowboy and Gifts of the World can be found on their websites.

