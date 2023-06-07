Various retailers in Necedah are holding an event this weekend to give residents and others an incentive to shop at village businesses.

Necedah's "Summer Road Trip" will feature six establishments that sell a litany of items ranging from fireworks to antiques and sporting goods on June 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Each store will have a "passport" and anyone who attends can drop their "passport" at any of the stores for a drawing to receive a basket of goods from one of the stores.

People who attend Necedah's Summer Road Trip can pick up their "passport" at any of the stores, where they will also get a stamp. In order to be eligible for a winning basket, attendees must attend all six businesses and get the stamp. No purchase is necessary to get a stamp.

"Anybody that wants to participate can come into one of the shops and pick up a 'passport'," said Collen Warzala, the owner of Warzala Rustic Design on Main Street in the village. "When you're done getting a stamp at every store, you leave it (the "passport") at the (last) store."

The six participating businesses include: Lynn's Boutique, Discount Fireworks and Metal Art, Warzala Rustic Design, Yellow River Vintage and Cabin Decor, Red Hen Antiques and Collectibles, and Stars and Stripes Sporting Goods. All stores are located in Necedah or surrounding townships.

Aslim Zrinsky, who co-owns Discount Fireworks and Metal Art, located on Wisconsin Highway 21 just outside of Necedah, with her husband, Dan, said that Warzala helped coordinate the event asked them and the other stores to participate.

"Necedah is a small community, and she reached out to nearly every business to see who wanted to partake," said Dan Zrinsky.

All six stores will have a basket featuring various products from the participating store. Six baskets will be given to random winners. Warzala said that all of the passports will be combined into one pool from which the six winners will be chosen.

"The idea is to draw everyone in to every store," said Warzala.

Karin Vanderhoof, the Necedah Area Chamber of Commerce president, said that door prizes and refreshments will be available at all six businesses and that the event features "a little something for everyone." Food trucks will be parked throughout Necedah during the event as well.

Attendees will have until 6 p.m. on June 10 to drop off their passports and winners will be selected on June 12. Chosen winners will then have until June 30 to claim their prize baskets. Aslim Zrinsky said that another winner will be drawn if a basket is unclaimed.

More information on Necedah's Summer Road Trip is on the event's Facebook page.