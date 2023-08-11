A highly anticipated housing and commercial project that had been vetoed by Baraboo's mayor broke ground on Wednesday morning.

When complete, the 54-acre Spirit Lake development will offer a mix of housing and retail at the southwest corner of Highway 12 along County Highway W. Housing units are scheduled to open next year, but Baraboo city officials are optimistic that a large portion of the project will be completed before the winter.

"We just need Mother Nature to cooperate and we'll have an 85- or 90%-finished product by the time snow flies," said city engineer Tom Pinion, adding that final development paving will likely be during spring of 2024.

"Our goal with this project is not only to assist with the housing need Baraboo currently has, but also to stimulate economic growth for the area," said Artisan Graham Real Estate Managing Partner Cory Lucke, one of the Spirit Lake LLC partners. "We firmly believe this development will be home to strong commercial users that will compliment the multifamily element nicely. The customizable lot sizes and the versatility of the zoning really makes this a desirable piece of land."

The project has been in the works since 2021, according to Lucke and partner Travis Zick. Two-bedroom units in the complex are currently targeted to cost $1,200 per month, according to city administrator Casey Bradley.

"It's going to be a good gateway project for Baraboo," said Baraboo City Council President Scott Sloan. "We have lots of traffic, local and tourism, that will benefit from a nice retail operation out here."

Businesses expected to occupy the Spirit Lake project include Baraboo-based I.A.M. Dairy Distributing and Frank's Distributing, a beverage distributor for area stores.

Spirit Lake has been "a collaborative effort" with the city, according to Lucke, who praised the work of city officials for their efforts to get the project approved. Lucke, along with partners Zick, Matt Balfanz and Tim Teelin, form Spirit Lake LLC.

Zick said that the delay between purchasing the land and developing it was largely due to the construction of the Highway 12 bypass completed in 2017. Pinion said that the city has infrastructure that can support the project and will connect utilities from the east side of the highway to Spirit Lake.

"This has been a long road to get to this point," Bradley said. "We've got some pretty good partnerships with the companies that are coming in."

"We couldn't have gotten to this point without the support of the city," said Zick. "Our intention is to see a really high-quality, nice development out here. We want this to be a true gateway development for the city."

Bradley said La Crosse-based Three Amigos Property Management is building the apartments at Spirit Lake and emphasized the company's work to help meet the city's housing needs. Spirit Lake is Three Amigos' fourth housing development in Baraboo, according to Bradley.

Sparta-based Pewit's Landing LLC will be in charge of building the multifamily units. Two 20-unit, multifamily buildings and an eight-car garage will be part of the first phase of the project, according to Lucke, who added that a clubhouse will connect the multifamily units. The second phase will include two more 20-unit buildings and a 10-car garage. Phases 3 and 4 are to be determined.

The present-day shift from office to remote work makes Baraboo an attractive location and Spirit Lake will help enhance that from residential and business perspectives, according to Sloan.

Other companies involved with the project include MSA Professional Services for engineering and Integrity Grading and Excavating.

"They work quick," said Lucke.

"Any change causes some strife in the community," said Sloan. "I think we need to grow to do what we want to do. Build some new amenities for the city, we need to grow and build the tax base. This is how we do it."

The land set for Spirit Lake was once a farm owned by the Spencer family, which included Merle "Mike" Spencer, who served as county sheriff from 1956 to 1968, according to Zick. He said Spirit Lake LLC purchased the land from the family in 2005.

No representatives of the Spencer family were at the ceremony, but Zick said they were excited to see the project begin.

