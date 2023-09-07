A store owner in rural Juneau County has been heavily involved with schools and an animal shelter in the area.

Germantown Junction Store, located on Highway 58 between Mauston and Necedah, has been owned by Bonny Pocevicz and her husband, Jake, for two years, after Jake’s parents owned it for the previous 34. The Poceviczs have used profits from the sale of Italian ice to help special needs students in the School District of Mauston and the Carl Nelson Animal Shelter in Mauston.

“Basically, what we do is, (county resident) John (Geslicki) makes the ice and then we give it out and let everyone in the community know that we’re giving the proceeds back to the community,” Bonny Pocevicz said.

Geslicki sold the Italian ice on his own prior to partnering with Germantown Junction Store, Bonny Pocevicz added. The partnership between Geslicki and the Poceviczs began in 2022.

“He does a lot for the community,” Bonny Pocevicz said of Geslicki. “He’s a very tender, caring man.”

School District of Mauston superintendent Joel Heesch expressed appreciation for the Poceviczs work and generosity with the district's special needs programs.

The store owners have raised roughly $2,500 since last year for the school district and animal shelter, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2114 in Mauston and Blake’s Tinman, a mental health scholarship fund and annual triathlon in Reedsburg named after Blake Fenwick, who died by suicide in 2020 after “a case of hidden depression,” according to the scholarship’s website.

“I used to work with Bonny about 10 years ago,” Blake’s father, Gatlin Fenwick, said. “Friend of the family. She reached out last year when she heard about our event and she donated the proceeds from her Italian ice stand and said she is doing the same this year.”

Bonny Pocewicz donated between $500 and $1,000 to Blake’s Tinman in 2022, Gatlin Fenwick said. She said the store began donating to the Mauston schools this year. In 2022, the store donated some funds to families who dealt with medical issues, she said, including a family of a girl who accidentally was run over with a lawn mower.

“Last year, we broke it up a lot more,” Bonny Pocewicz said. “This year, we just try to concentrate on a few that seemed like they needed it more than most.”

During the summer, Germantown Junction Store sells the Italian ice, and has Dog Days, a hot dog sale, during the fall. The store is open year-round.

“It always feels good,” Bonny Pocewicz said of her and Jake’s donations. “You get a card in the mail that says, ‘Thank you so much’. It’s wonderful. Next year, we’re going to do it again, I’m sure. It takes a community to support this. I’d like to see more people coming in.”