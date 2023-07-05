Keith Koehler has turned a Lake Delton establishment from a national fast food chicken staple to a local chicken restaurant.
Rockin' Chicken Shack, which opened on June 1, serves a variety of chicken tender dishes and other foods typically served alongside those dishes. Koehler, who owns The Keg and Patio and Kilbourn Cork in downtown Wisconsin Dells, began working with Rockin' Chicken Shack managers Jonathan and Angel Garcia on the new restaurant in late 2022.
Before becoming Rockin' Chicken Shack, the building held a KFC franchise. Koehler opened the drive-thru on Tuesday, July 4.
"We have a very good chicken tender down at The Keg and kind of became known for those," said Koehler. "With that said, we were looking at doing a chicken tender base. We did change up the breading that we use from downtown to here."
Koehler said that the new restaurant is not as challenging to operate as the Dells taverns. Rockin' Chicken Shack is located on Wisconsin Dells Parkway across the road from the Kay C. Mackesey Administration Building in the village.
"We looked at roughly 10, 11, 12 locations," said Koehler. "Everywhere from Sauk City to the Dells to Lyndon Station. This became available and I knew a guy who was kind of involved with it, so I reached out to him and went from there."
Menu items at Rockin' Chicken Shack include appetizers, tenders, sandwiches with the tenders, boneless wings, macaroni and cheese, and salads. Combos are also offered, with four side choices and a soda. Koehler said that bone-in chicken could be a future possibility.
"One of the things when we started talking about our menu, is we wanted to be kind of a cross between like a Chick-Fil-A and a Nashville Hot," said Koehler.
Koehler and the Garcia brothers took a four-day trip to Nashville before opening Rockin' Chicken Shack to tour the restaurants that serve the spicy chicken dish native to the city. He said that restaurants there make their own sauce for the dish, which he said he wanted to bring to the Dells.
"We picked brains and asked questions and kind of got the down low on how they make their chicken the way they do," said Koehler. He added that the Nashville Hot flavor is what he thinks will set Rockin' Chicken Shack apart from other regional chicken joints.
Koehler said that the boneless wings, like the other chicken dishes, are made from fresh chicken. The restaurant serves grilled and fried chicken tenders.
"Most places use pre-breaded because of labor and stuff like that," said Koehler of the boneless wings. "As of now, it's been pretty successful. We get a lot of compliments. It's fresh chicken breaded with our breading."
Along with individual meals, Rockin' Chicken Shack serves large orders, including tender baskets of 8, 12, and 16 pieces and wing baskets of 16 and 24.
"It's really good for customers to get our fresh product," said Jonathan Garcia. "That's the most important thing for us."
Menu items will change over time, according to Koehler, who added that he closed the deal to acquire the establishment on April 14, which made it "crunch time" to open for the summer.
The Keg and Patio was purchased by Koehler's parents in 1995 and it initially was located across the street from the Wisconsin Dells Police Department station. In 2007, it was moved to its current location on the same side of Oak Street as the WDPD building.
Wisconsin Dells offers more than waterparks, resorts
A little something for everyone in the Dells
There are a lot of reasons people come to the Dells that have nothing to do with waterparks. People of all ages usually can find something to make their vacation enjoyable.
Water fun
Original Wisconsin Ducks, 1890 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, and Dells Army Duck Tours, 1550 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, provide river and land rides on old military vehicles. These highly popular attractions featuring six-wheeled amphibious trucks give visitors the chance to view the scenic beauty of the area while enjoying the fun of splashing into water from land. The ducks run continuously most days in the summer.
Dells Boat Tours, 107 Broadway, gives everyone a chance to see why people started visiting the Dells area to begin with. The upper Dells boat tour lets riders check out some of the natural sandstone formations up close while they walk through a canyon. Dinner cruises and a fall haunted Ghost Boat tours also are available.
Get a drink
When the kids get to be a bit too much, it's nice for adults to have beverage options for relaxing.
Fawn Creek Winery, 3619 13th Ave., just outside of the Dells is a full working winery. Visitors can tour the vineyard and then stop to taste some locally made wine. The winery has regular entertainment and events throughout the year.
Port Huron Brewing Co., 805 Business Park Road, features craft beer made right in the Dells. Tours of the brewery are available, and the tap room is an on-site bar that allows guests to try out a flight of all the options available or just hang back and enjoy a brew.
The Kilbourn Cork, 732 Oak St., is a new wine bar in the Dells. Its wide selection of wines gives adults a chance to sit back and relax.
Other adventures
Dells Escape Rooms, 325 Broadway; Elusive Escape Rooms, 1425 Wisconsin Dells Parkway; DOA Room Escape, 350 E Hiawatha Drive and Booby Trap Escape Rooms, 100 N Gasser Road, are escape rooms, popular attractions spreading throughout the country where visitors work together to solve puzzles and get out of a sticky situation. With so many options in the city, visitors could try to escape a different room every day for a week and still have plenty of options remaining.
Vertical Illusions, 2433 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, is the place to go for those seeking a rush of adrenaline. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the ziplining, rock climbing and kayaking activities.
Dining options abound in Dells area
When spending a day at the waterpark or other adventures, it's prudent to take some time to relax and fit in a good meal. Wisconsin Dells has no shortage of available options to feed the throngs of visitors.
Outside dining
Wisconsin has some beautiful days in the summer, often too nice to spend them inside. Those wanting to enjoy the day while eating are in luck with multiple options available.
The Patio at Field's at the Wilderness, 511 E Adams St., has outdoor dining for 56 people. Customers can look out over the water and fire pits are plentiful in case the evening gets a bit chilly. Field's features the usual steakhouse fare, including rich desserts to finish a meal off. The Patio has its own menu — though ordering from the main menu is allowed — with lighter items like salmon bites, flatbreads and specialty cocktails. Happy Hour runs from 4-6 p.m.
The Summer House Grill, 1280 E Hiawatha Drive, sits right on Lake Delton. The nearby water makes the restaurant available by boat, and on-site docks allow visitors to pull in and disembark for a meal. The grill features a mix of burgers and other common American classics.
The Keg, 732 Oak St., features a vast menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. While it has a patio area, it also has a rink for ice skating — all year. The outdoor rink uses a synthetic surface that allows visitors to have an outside skate in the middle of the summer heat.
Downtown Dells recently installed pocket cafes along the streets. These areas, fitted with chairs and tables, allow outside eating all over the downtown area.
Locals' favorites
Wisconsin Dells may rely on tourists to support so many restaurants, but locals also have a big appetite for eating out.
High Rock Cafe, 232 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, has become one of the most popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells, and it continues to expand in size. The restaurant focuses on reasonably priced dining, with many dishes using fresh ingredients and a seasonal menu constantly adds new options. High Rock can get very busy on weekend evenings with a bit of a wait time.
Showboat Saloon, 24 Broadway, is a popular nightlife spot with bands and DJs, but it also has a strong menu of pub food. Most nights have some sort of special, whether it is half-priced chicken wings, half-priced appetizers or $5 flatbread pizzas.
Ishnala Supper Club, S2011 Ishnala Road, contains a dining room and bar that feel like they're floating above Mirror Lake. While the restaurant costs more than most places in the Dells, its ambiance, service and food make it worth it. The food is standard Wisconsin Supper Club items done in high-class style, but feel free to come casually dressed.
Grateful Shed Truckyard, 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, is one of the newest restaurants in the Dells. The building is set up like an indoor food truck park. The restaurant doesn't take theming lightly, with a mural, car tables and a bus hanging from the ceiling you can eat in.
Breakfast
It never hurts to get a full breakfast before a day of adventure.
Trappers Turn, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, features a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday. The selection is huge with all the breakfast fixings, prime rib and a large dessert bar.
Myrt and Lucy's Chat & Chew, 414 Broadway, has a grand selection of breakfast options to go with its lunch and dinner choices. The prices are reasonable and the large space makes getting a table easy.
Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty, 411 Highway 13, features family style dining. The atmosphere makes it look like an old hunting lodge and everyone sits together on long picnic tables.
Events lead to extra fun
While the tourist industry tries to make every day in Wisconsin Dells special, some days have more going on than others. The Dells area is full of events throughout the year for visitors and locals to enjoy.
Farmers' markets
Riverfront Terrace, 27 Broadway, hosts a farmers' market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 13. The market provides an array of locally produced goods. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 14, the terrace will host a nighttime farmers' market. Craft drinks always are available at the terrace, and it regularly has musical performers on its stage overlooking the Wisconsin River.
Music entertainment
The new music entertainment plaza on the corner of Cedar Street and Broadway in downtown Dells has no official name. That doesn't make the musical acts any less real. Almost every night in the summer at 7 p.m. a musical act performs. Anyone is welcome to stop by the free performances.
Beer and wine
Dells on Tap will take place Oct. 18 and 19. It starts with a craft beer walk Friday night, where visitors can visit various bars in downtown Dells and try out different craft brewing options. The next day things get bigger at Dells on Tap. Craft brewers from all over country pack in to show off their wares. A ticket gives everyone a glass to try as much of the beer as they can handle. Tickets are $40 in advance and $55 the day of.
The Fall Wine Walk takes place Oct. 5 and features more than 20 businesses giving out samples of wine. Ticket holders will tour downtown with their wine glass and get to sample red and white wines while visiting the various shops. Enough appetizers are provided that there is no need to have dinner first.
Wo-Zha-Wa
The biggest festival in the Dells started out as a celebration of the tourist season being over. It became one of the biggest tourist events of all. The event Sept. 13-15 in Downtown Dells is packed with a ton of options. A giant arts festival features hundreds of artists from across the country. A full carnival is set up on the street. All the shops downtown takes their items outside for a the huge Maxwell Street Days sale.
Charitable organizations in town set up food and drink booths, with many of them making a large portion of their yearly funding during the festival. There are raffles and entertainment to be found everywhere.
The festival ends with a large parade Sept. 15.