Ever wonder what it was like to drive one of those three-wheeled "autocycles"? Well, a new rental business supplying them is now open in the Dells area.

Rake Motorsports is a recreational vehicle rental business located in Lyndon Station which strictly rents Polaris Slingshots. Slingshots are two-seat open air, low-riding roadster vehicles with two wheels in front and one wider rear wheel.

They are called autocycles, according to President Dominick Taylor, who along with company vice president Iran Amandah, now rent them for two- or four-hour periods or an entire day.

"RM offers a unique, thrilling alternative outdoor experience to the many Wisconsin Dells tourists (4-5 million annually) and residents alike," wrote Taylor in a release regarding Rake Motorsports, which opened on Memorial Day.

"If our Memorial Day weekend launch was any indication, we should do very well in this market," said Amandah in an email.

Amandah and Taylor are hopeful that Rake Motorsports can expand its lineup of Slingshots and possibly get into rentals of other recreational vehicles such as electric scooters, four-wheelers, and possibly jet skis. Taylor said rentals of other types of vehicles is more of a distant future goal, as he wants to become as successful as possible with Slingshot rentals first.

Taylor partnered with River Bay Campground, located between Lyndon Station and Wisconsin Dells on the Wisconsin River, to provide a drop-off and pickup location for the Slingshot rentals.

The president said that he was inspired to start Rake during late March when he was at a Slingshot dealership in Illinois. A salesperson told him that another customer bought five Slingshots and rents them out during the warmer months in the Chicagoland area and takes them to Texas during the winter for rental.

"I just got to thinking, 'Where would this be a good hit at?'" said Taylor. "I'm like 'Wisconsin Dells'. It would probably be a hit out there considering that I could do it at the campground and we could make things work."

Taylor also saw that there are no other Slingshot rental companies in the Dells area. Rake Motorsports has an office location on County Highway HH in Lyndon Station. Taylor hoped to set up shop in downtown Wisconsin Dells, but Chapter 16 of Wisconsin Dells Code does not permit rentals of motorcycles or similar devices.

"It hasn't been done," said Taylor. "There's no competition out here. It was just getting everything in line in those two months to make it happen."

In the company release, Taylor wrote that Slingshots offer "an experience that offers the safety and risk profile of an automobile" while also giving similar open-air experiences and views that one can get operating a motorcycle. He hopes to relocate Rake Motorsports to Lake Delton in the future if business is successful in 2023.

"We believed the people—residents and tourists alike—were ready for, and deserved, an outdoor recreational activity that was new and exciting," said Amandah in his email. "Something that was a viable alternative to the conventional watersports or gaming attractions and, yet, equally thrilling."

The new Slingshot rental business's website has more information on the company as well as models and rental rates.

According to the Polaris website, there are five different models with manufacturer's suggested retail prices ranging from $21,499 to $37,349. A motorcycle license is not required in order to operate Slingshots.