The Dells area's most well-known waterpark is transforming one if its waterslides and rebranding it for the 2023 tourism season.

Flying Gecko has been repainted, fitted with lights and sounds, and is being renamed the Chameleon. A release from Noah's Ark referred to the transformed slide as a "color-changing lizard" like the reptile, and will be a "fully immersive and colorful journey" ready for the park's 45th season in business.

One to four people can ride together on new, colorful tubes down the Chameleon. It will feature 74 color-changing lights, as well as eight speakers. Songs played on the slide were exclusively created for the slide, which is one of over 50 attractions at the waterpark.

"As America’s largest waterpark, we are always looking for innovative ways to grow our attraction lineup to offer even more unique experiences to our guests," said Palace Entertainment's Chris Mortensen, the park's general manager, in the release announcing the slide change. "We know that the addition of the new Chameleon will deliver an unbeatable ride that guests won’t be able to find anywhere else in the area."

Noah's Ark's new slide will feature iSlide technology, which coordinates the color-changing lights with the slide's music. The new paint job on the former Flying Gecko represents a chameleon's changing colors.

On May 27, Noah's Ark will open one hour earlier, at 9 a.m., for a Season Passholder party, which will have a DJ, early ride time, and giveaways. The park is also celebrating the first week of the season and the new slide with up to $40 off season passes for Wisconsin residents.

More information on the Chameleon and season passes are on the park's website.

GALLERY: Noah's Ark in Wisconsin Dells revamps park, employee housing in advance of shortened 2020 season Ark 1 Ark 2 Ark 3 Ark 4 Ark 5 Ark 6 Ark 7 Ark 8 Ark 9