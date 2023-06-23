Noah's Ark is designating three days this summer to accommodate guests on the autism spectrum.

A release from the waterpark indicated that on June 26, July 17, and August 14, the park will make some changes to its hours and sound to create a more comfortable environment. The park will open at 9 a.m., one hour earlier than its normal opening time, for families to experience quiet time prior to the midday rushes, reduce noise levels and visual stimulation, and provide quiet relaxation areas.

The changes will allow Noah's Ark to create "a less crowded, supportive environment". Staff at the park have been trained to assist guests on the spectrum.

"The team at Noah’s Ark is setting a great example by making the park more accessible with the upcoming Sensory Days and we’re honored to play a part in making this possible,” said Development Coordinator of the Autism Society of South-Central Wisconsin Megan Hufton in the release. "Spending the day at the waterpark is such a fun tradition for so many families in Wisconsin, and we are excited to see how families impacted by autism and other sensory challenges experience everything the park has to offer."

Noah's Ark partnered with the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin to train staff with understanding autism and other sensory processing disorders, communication strategies, accommodating needs and behaviors, and implementing such accommodations.

Sensory Days will likely become an annual occurrence, according to the release, adding that inclusivity and accessibility for all guests is important to Noah's Ark officials.