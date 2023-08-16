Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is set to debut another unique ride in 2024, this one billed as the tallest waterslide in the United States.

At its peak, the Rise of Icarus waterslide will stand 145 feet tall. Construction is set to begin after Labor Day, and the attraction will be in operation by next summer. A new children's water play area is slated to open in conjunction with the new outdoor slide.

According to a March 2020 article by TripSavvy, the tallest waterslide in the U.S. is the Thrillagascar and Jungle Jammer in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 142 feet — 3 feet shorter than the upcoming Mt. Olympus slide.

Estimated costs of the new projects are around $8 million, according to Mt. Olympus Director of Marketing Fotini Laskaris Backhaus. The Rise of Icarus will be Mt. Olympus's second one-of-a-kind slide in the United States in three years. Medusa's Slidewheel opened for the summer of 2022 and is the only rotating waterslide in the country.

GALLERY: Medusa's Slidewheel Opening

Verruckt, a former slide in Kansas City, Kansas, stood at over 168 feet tall, but that ride was shut down in November 2017 following the death of a 10-year-old rider, according to the TripSavvy article.