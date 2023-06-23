The Makowski brothers are Wisconsin Dells natives who always loved the natural beauty of the area where they grew up, and their newest venture embraces that element.

Land of Natura, located on Natura Drive near Wisconsin Highway 16 on the east side of the city, features a litany of activities that includes a man-made lake and adjacent hill that features a slide into the lake, an 1,100-foot elevated canopy built among the trees in forest land property, and a 2,000-foot private beach along the Wisconsin River.

"Where Fun Comes Naturally" is the attraction's slogan, seen on the Land of Natura website.

Monday, June 26 will be a promotional day for locals living within 30 miles of Wisconsin Dells who will receive $10 admission throughout the day. Residents must have identification showing proof of area residence to receive the promotion. The promotional admission fee allows access to all activities throughout Land of Natura.

Regular admission fees for Land of Natura are on the website.

An on-site restaurant - Brothers Market, bar, gift shop, and lakeside patio just past the entrance will feature organic food and drink items and attraction gear. A greenhouse is also being developed at the entrance of Land of Natura and vegetables used in food sold at Brothers Market will be grown there.

The 150-acre attraction opened on June 17 and will be open year-round. Adam, Rich, and Dave Makowski expressed relief that the project, which has been in the works for over two years, was open, but are planning on adding to it over the coming years.

New attraction set to provide Dells locals, tourists with 'natural adventure park' A "natural adventure park," The Land of Natura is set to open its first two phases this summer. The Makowski brothers, Wisconsin Dells natives Adam, Rich, and Dave, want to give locals and visitors a feel for the natural beauty of the Dells area.

"It is very fulfilling that we've gotten to the point where we can actually open our doors and people can come in and start to enjoy the vision that we have created here at Land of Natura," said Adam Makowski.

All three brothers said that the early visitors to Land of Natura have had positive opinions of the attraction. Most of the business has been at the lake and adjacent man-made beach due to the recent spell of hot weather.

"The best part of this whole project is to see people come in and they go out of their way to tell us that their mind was blown by this and they had so much fun," said Rich Makowski.

Lake Wisconsin Dells, which, according to an attraction brochure and the brothers, is "North America's largest man-made naturally-filtered lake", uses a large filtration system that includes aggregate sediments, filtration plants and bacteria, and a recycling line that returns water from the front of the lake to the system in the back.

Dave Makowski said that the chlorine-free water is filtered "just like Mother Nature does it." Rich described the lake as "15 million gallons of naturally-filtered water fun."

"We replicated a wetland bog," said Adam Makowski. "Nature does it with beneficial bacteria. Our water is as clean as nature cleans its water."

A floating waterpark designed for all ages is on Lake Wisconsin Dells that includes the slide down from Mt. Natura, the adjacent hill. The current slide starts near the middle of the hill, but more slides are slated for Mt. Natura that will begin at the top. The Makowskis are hoping to add ziplining in the future, including one that will feature an end point in Lake Wisconsin Dells.

Lake Wisconsin Dells also features an underwater art gallery that is currently being constructed. The lake is 20 feet deep at its deepest point, allowing for diving as well. Dave Makowski said that roughly half of the lake is 7 feet deep or less.

"This will be one of the only lakes where you can snorkel and see something," said Adam Makowski.

The suspended canopy walk features 23 bridges, 22 stations built around various trees connected by the bridges, and the start and end points. It is located on the south end of the property, which was the first plot of land the Makowskis purchased in late 2020. The walk is the largest of its kind in North America.

A beach along the river just south of the canopy walk area, which is accessible through forest trails, overlooks large rock formations, including "Sugar bowls" which dictate the flow of the water in the area of the beach. Rich and Adam Makowski emphasized how this changes current flow, and Adam described it as "the best private beach on the Lower Dells."

"The reason we say the best is that we have full sun, the way the angle is," said Rich Makowski.

Paddle board and kayak rentals will be available at Land of Natura this summer. Mountain biking and walking trails line the forest area of Land of Natura.

Rich Makowski said that people are allowed to bring their own bikes and fishing equipment for the beach area. Other attractions coming soon to Land of Natura include a splash pad and rock climbing. Bike rentals will also be available at a later date.

"We'll be just like nature," said Adam Makowski. "Constantly growing and evolving."

During the winter months, Land of Natura will offer activities such as ice skating, pond hockey, and possibly a snow tubing hill on Mt. Natura. Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are also possibilities. The brothers are also looking to attract musical acts and festivals to Land of Natura.

Other businesses owned by the Makowskis include The VUE Boutique Hotel, Natura Treescape Resort, and Hot Rocks restaurant, all in Wisconsin Dells.

GALLERY - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura Gallery - Land of Natura