A new nature-themed attraction has hit the ground running in Wisconsin Dells and received recognition last Friday.

Land of Natura, which opened in June, features a number of activities that emphasize natural water filtration, forest exploration and boating on the Wisconsin River. One of its design partners, the German company Wibit Sports, honored the park's owners — brothers Adam, Rich and Dave Makowski — with the Largest Wibit Water Park North America Award.

The attraction also features the largest inflatable water park in the United States, according to its website and the owners.

"We have been here every day making sure that what we wanted to accomplish got done," said Adam Makowski. "Super, super happy and full of excitement and gratitude for everyone that helped us, including our families, our staff, all the supporting construction workers. Kind of at a loss for words."

Wibit Sports founder and CEO Robert Cirjak praised the Makowski family for keeping the entertainment on "fun and entertainment." Cirjak echoed the park's slogan of "Where Fun Comes Naturally," in presenting the company honor.

"In this case, fun comes naturally to family Makowski," said Cirjak. "They have raised the bar and brought aquatic fun to a new level. It is my first time in the Dells, and I have never seen anything like this."

Wibit Sports has done work in over 100 countries, Cirjak said, adding that the Makowski brothers are "visionaries" who could "do something special," with Land of Natura in future years.

"Wibit and CRS - Commercial Recreation Specialists - have been amazing," said Makowski. "Any time we have needed anything, any help with design or supplies, or even advice, they've been there for us."

CRS is a Verona-based recreation supply and design firm that specializes in playgrounds, splash pads, and inflatable water recreation. Cirjak lauded the Wibit Sports partnership with the company for the collaborative work with the Makowskis on Land of Natura.

"The amount of vision and creativity about just getting family fun, bringing families together back in nature, open water, active recreation," said CRS owner Ron Romens. "To see them go through it so much, hands on, is really amazing to be able to create this kind of facility in the time frame that they did."

Romens explained how Land of Natura incorporates the Dells natural area, including its proximity to the Wisconsin River, to make a nature-themed attraction.

The Makowskis' innovation, particularly with the natural water filtration system used in Lake Wisconsin Dells, the man-made lake at Land of Natura, is what will allow them to succeed, Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl said.

"I think this is just the tip of the iceberg in what they are going to do on this gorgeous piece of property," said Diehl. "As you get closer to the river, there are more and more opportunities on what they can do."