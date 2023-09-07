Land of Natura is wrapping up its first summer in business, and a former Wisconsin governor who is close with the owners celebrated with them on Thursday.

The water and nature park on the east side of Wisconsin Dells opened in June and held a ribbon cutting on Aug. 31 with former Gov. Tommy Thompson. The Makowski brothers — Adam, Rich and Dave — along with other family members, hosted the event, and city officials attended as well.

“If it wasn’t for every single one of you people here, we wouldn’t be able to accomplish this paradise, this dream of ours,” Adam Makowski said when addressing the attendees. “We thank you. Tommy has seen us grow up from little kids.”

Land of Natura is “something of beauty,” Thompson said, adding that the family’s love of nature allowed them to make the “family attraction.” Others who contributed to the project via financial and zoning negotiations were Lake Delton village trustee Tom Diehl, former state Sen. Mary Panzer and Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz.

Land of Natura has a naturally filtered man-made lake, Lake Wisconsin Dells, that features “America’s Largest Floating Waterpark,” according to the attraction’s website. The park also has hiking trails, a quarter-mile-long tree canopy tour, and a long beach along the Wisconsin River.

“The Makowskis are still working day and night,” Wojnicz said. “It’s such a great addition to our community and it’s really outside the box thinking. I don’t think people realize how different and unique this is.”

Makowski also shared a story from 1992 when he and his family visited Warsaw, Poland, with Thompson for a governor’s trade mission. The brothers’ father, Richard, immigrated to the United States from Poland and settled in Chicago before moving to Wisconsin Dells, where the family has lived for 53 years.

“I feel blessed that it happened,” Richard Makowski said of Land of Natura, which he called a “Father’s Day present” from his sons for its opening that weekend in June. “It’s turned out to be more than expected. It’s something that all of us, me and my wife (Grace) especially, dream of.”

Along with Land of Natura, the Makowskis own Natura Treescape Resort, Aloha Beach Resort, and The VUE Boutique Hotel, as well as Hot Rocks restaurant, all located in Wisconsin Dells.

“They came to the Dells and built seven motel units,” Thompson said about the Makowskis start in the area. “They’ve continued to build and develop for 53 years in the Dells and (Lake) Delton area. A family can come here and enjoy and prosper and do well.”

Thompson won four gubernatorial elections in Wisconsin — in 1986, 1990, 1994 and 1998 — and served as U.S. secretary of health and human services from 2001-2006, and as University of Wisconsin System interim president from 2020-2022.

“Thank you for coming from Poland and building your dream here in Wisconsin Dells,” Thompson said to the Makowski family.