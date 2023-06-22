An Elroy bar with family history is back with a new twist.

City resident Chris Madden purchased a downtown tavern and renamed it Madden’s — An Irish Pub at the end of May. By doing so, he is restoring the Madden name to a business once owned by his grandfather, George, during the late 1960s and 1970s. The tavern is located at 302 Railroad St. Chris Madden, along with his wife, Anna, and brothers Dave and John, have changed the look of the bar to make it more unique in the city, painting the building green with a black and gold sign to give it an Irish pub feel.

“We wanted to stand out down here because all of the buildings around us, the fire station, the ambulance garage, the bike trail shop across the street, they’re all the same color red,” said Chris Madden.

Madden’s — An Irish Pub is holding three promotional events to celebrate the return to its roots from 50 years ago.

The bar is selling appetizers such as Carr Valley Cheese curds and Irish egg rolls — wonton wraps stuffed with corned beef, carrots, spinach, and Swiss cheese — this week. Chris Madden said the bar will begin selling burgers and sandwiches on June 26.

“My wife, my brothers, cousins, aunts, friends – everyone has been helping and we’re all excited to see it return to the family,” said Chris Madden in a release about the new tavern.

He added that community support and interest has been strong; a significant number of residents who have inquired about the opening remember his grandfather.

Since George Madden sold the bar in the early 1980s, it has had various owners and has mostly been a tavern. Chris Madden said that one owner shortly held a delicatessen and ice cream shop in a portion of the building.

As for the menu, a unique dish being planned is Emerald Isle Poutine. It consists of tater tots topped with the cheese curds, corned beef, and a Guinness beer-based gravy. Guinness will also be infused into the bar’s house-made ketchup and a house-made aioli sauce will feature an Irish whiskey. Both sauces will be part of specialty burger items. The bar will also offer a reuben sandwich.

The bar will eventually have a Friday fish fry and corned beef dinners on Saturdays. It will hold a grand opening celebration on July 21 and 22, with Madison-based Irish band The Tooles performing from 8 to 11 p.m. on the 22nd.

Drinks served at the bar include Guinness, Irish coffee, and an “Irish Slammer”, which consists of a Bailey’s Irish Cream and Jameson Irish Whiskey mixed shot dropped into a glass of Guinness, and other Jameson drinks. The bar will also serve flights of Irish whiskeys, where customers can taste four different brands.

