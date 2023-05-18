Gamers with electric vehicles can now charge their cars while playing at Ho-Chunk Casino Wisconsin Dells.

The casino between the Dells area and Baraboo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for two electric vehicle charging stations in its parking lot. Casino officials, Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle, and officials from Alliant Energy, Inertial Electric, and the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce all attended the event.

“We’re extremely excited to offer this new amenity to guests of our property,” said David Abangan, the casino’s Group Sales Manager.

Located on the west end of the lot, the new ABB Terra 184 stations allow for four vehicles to charge at once. A release announcing the new stations indicated that they are two of the fastest charging stations in the state, with 180 kilowatt dual ports. WhiteEagle said that the casino in Black River Falls also has a charging station.

“Great to see that we’re moving more towards having these available for our guests to use,” said WhiteEagle. “This is a great addition to the property here.”

Ho-Chunk Casino Wisconsin Dells Executive Manager Landon Owen added that installation of the EV stations has been in the works for 18 months. Owen credited Alliant Energy and Inertial Electric for their work on getting the stations to the casino.

The two new stations are somewhat distant from each other in the lot. Owen said the reasoning for that is the casino wants to evaluate usage levels of the charging stations and may look to expand its EV offerings over the next few years.

“Alliant Energy is a proud partner on this project,” said JP Brummond, Alliant Energy’s Vice President of Customer and Community Engagement. “It’s just a fantastic project. We’re ready to share our electrification knowledge wherever we can.”

Jim Bruette, the Sales Vice President with Inertial Electric, said that the charging station project at the casino is “a good example of what can happen when good people come together to achieve a common goal.”

Along with the energy partners, Ho-Chunk collaborated with Wisconsin Clean Cities, an environmental consultation nonprofit which partners with municipalities and energy companies throughout the state.

After the ribbon cutting, owners of two electric vehicles at the event offered to let attendees drive them to experience a little fun.