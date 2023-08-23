A recreational vehicle resort campground near Lyndon Station offers ownership of sites to campers and is set to expand in the next few years.

Buck's Crossing RV Resort and Sales is in its 20th year of operation and currently has 86 sites built for RVs and other camping vehicles. Anyone who purchases a site at the member-owned campground has rights to it in perpetuity or until resale. The grounds, which are owned by Ed Buck, are slated for 171 more sites over the next three years.

"We're governed under the condo laws," said Buck. "You own everything on your campsite, including rights to your campsite, but not the real estate. You pay no taxes here."

The resort is open year round and site owners only pay yearly dues which range from $750 to $1,250 per year depending on the number of days used, which Buck compared to condominium ownership. Campers are allowed to landscape and make other improvements to their sites. Buck's Crossing staff mow site lawns. Maximum stays at the grounds are 240 days per year.

"A good portion of our people are snow birds," said Buck. "They go south for the winter."

Sites at Buck's Crossing are wooded 50- by 90-foot plots that use water and sewer services from Lyndon Station. The resort has a heated pool, playground, basketball court, and a clubhouse under construction. Activities for campers include movie nights at the new clubhouse and card game get-togethers.

"Now with the clubhouse, rain or shine, we can have activities," said Buck, adding that movies were formerly displayed on an outdoor screen.

The large sites, increased amenities, remote location and proximity to Wisconsin Dells are all factors that have helped Buck's Crossing grow over its 20 years, said Buck. Campsite owners are surveyed periodically to decide which activities could be added to the grounds.

Most site owners at Buck's Crossing are retirees or plan to retire soon, said Buck, but younger campers also have some of the sites.

"If you're still a working man, you might only be able to be up here weekends and vacation," said Buck. "If you're a retiree, you could be here the entire summer."

Available sites are listed on the Buck's Crossing website.