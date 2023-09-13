A dental hygienist and engineering manager near New Lisbon have a side operation that has grown into a fruit product business spread throughout Juneau County.

Holly and Ron Krizan started Black Bear Fruits in 2006 in Cornell in Chippewa County and have since relocated near Ron's hometown of New Lisbon. The Krizans have two large greenhouses for raspberries and grow blueberries, plums, blackberries and numerous other fruits on their 12-acre property.

Black Bear Fruits sells the fruits themselves, along with jelly and jam products, maple syrup and pumpkins, potatoes and winter squash. Ron Krizan's parents own a 5,000-plus acre farm, Krizan Grain, north of Black Bear Fruits on Highway M, where he farms "on the fringes wherever they let me". Holly Krizan also grew up on a farm family in southern Wisconsin.

"I'm the gentleman farmer of the family," Ron Krizan said with a laugh. "The rest of them are real farmers."

Black Bear Fruits Anyone interested in the inventory and/or purchasing from Black Bear Fruits can visit the farm on N7832 County Road M in New Lisbon, call (608) 547-6133, visit their website at blackbearfruits.com, or message Black Bear Fruits on Facebook.

The Krizans ran a fruit orchard near Cornell that had plum, apple and cherry trees. After moving to the Juneau County plot, they began working on their current operation.

"We started by selling wild-picked blackberries that we picked out in the woods," Ron Krizan said. "It was a little bit of extra spending cash."

Black Bear Fruits has the two large raspberry greenhouses, featuring four different raspberry types, and accompanying outdoor areas where the wide array of produce is grown.

"When we moved back to New Lisbon, we started growing this bigger and bigger every year," Ron Krizan said, adding that raspberries are Black Bear Fruits biggest crop. "We've just got a big selection of fruit trees. Whatever kind of took our fancy."

Black Bear Fruits has a small shed store, the Honor Stand. Along with that, the Krizans sell at fairs throughout Juneau County and farmers markets in the county and in Tomah. The operation's most lucrative time period is between late July and mid-November, Ron Krizan said. Customers can either purchase pre-picked raspberries or ask to pick their own.

The Krizans also produce and sell maple syrup and sugar produced from area trees, along with honey. Holly Krizan produces many of the jams and jellies from fruit products.

"They're made in small batches," Holly Krizan said of the jams. "All the fruit is hand crushed. I do some sugar-free jams, which is just the fruit and the pectin. When I have all the fruits in stock, I do 32 different varieties."

"Everything that we grow, if we don't sell it fresh, it ends up in a jar so we can make full use of it," Ron Krizan said.

This year's hot and dry summer has been "really rough" on Black Bear Fruits, Ron Krizan said, but added that the business still has between 50-60 varieties of fruits and vegetables. They have had nearly 100 in peak years, he said.

Holly Krizan does teeth cleaning in Mauston, and Ron works for Dairyland Power Cooperative, a rural energy cooperative that serves western Wisconsin.

"This is just a hobby that has gotten out of control," Ron Krizan said of Black Bear Fruits. "It started off as a fun thing to do and now, it's work."

GALLERY - Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm Black Bear Fruits Farm