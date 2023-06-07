The long-awaited debut of Bello's Circus Extreme Variety Show was on June 6, and Bello Nock and Legacy Entertainment Group are anticipating an exciting summer.

The show was announced in April after the Tennessee-based group purchased the former Palace Theater in Lake Delton during the middle of March. Bello Nock, a circus performer with numerous acts and deep roots in the Dells area, and LEG owner David Fee hosted a ribbon-cutting prior to the June 6 show.

Nock said that Bello's Circus Extreme Variety Show will run preview acts until June 16 at 8 p.m. each night. After that, the show will run twice during weekdays and three times on Saturdays, with Sunday being the lone off day.

"The most important thing I can tell people is that four generations can laugh at the same joke, ooh, ah, and make everlasting memories," said Nock. "It's appropriate and fun for everyone."

"There are acts from seven different countries, 27 different performers on stage, three Guinness Book of World Record holders, five acts from America's Got Talent," said Bello Nock when describing the show and all of its upcoming features.

Bello's Circus Extreme Variety Show will be "immersive", according to Nock, who added that audience members will have interactions with the performers and possibly stage appearances. The show will be "dynamic", according to the main performer, and that each show will vary slightly from day to day with regards to acts performed. He described having the show under way as "hair-raising", in reference to his foot-high, high-top hairstyle.

Nock described the Dells area as "so iconic of a memory place for so many people", expressed excitement for being back in the area, and lauded owner David Fee and LEG for their work in the entertainment industry. LEG has owned Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud and Comedy Barn Theater in Tennessee and has produced magic shows and country music acts, among many others.

"We look forward to a long season here with Bello," said Fee. "We're here all summer and hope to see you."

In a release announcing the opening of the show, Fee added that Bello's Circus Extreme Variety Show will be "a very entertaining, family-friendly, variety show." He added that props and appearance are as important as acts in the show, emphasizing LEG's attention to detail.

"Not everyone would see being a daredevil clown as a career path, but for Bello it has worked out extremely well," said Fee in the release. "Watching Bello perform, it is obvious he is doing what he loves."

Children 11 and under get free admission to the show. One child gets free admission per paying adult.

The Nock family performed for over 40 years as the Nerveless Nocks at the Tommy Bartlett Show prior to its closure in 2020. Bello Nock is making his first appearance in the Dells area in nearly 30 years and will be performing his newest act with many other artists, including his daughter, Annaliese, who is an eighth-generation performer.

"For myself, to be back here, it's amazing," said Bello Nock.